    Fort Bliss Soldiers participate in Deployment Readiness Exercise to Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.17.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Thomas Duval  

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Fort Bliss demonstrated their 'fight tonight' readiness on the heels of a “no notice” Deployment Readiness Exercise (DRE). The DRE enabled forces to rehearse routine processes for reception, staging, and onward integration in order to respond to any emergency in the Korean Peninsula.

    Deployment readiness exercises are required by the Department of Defense in order to ensure that the U.S. military remains at a high state of readiness in support of peace and security across the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility.

    During the 11-day armored gunnery and systems validation exercise, Texas-based Soldiers integrated within 2nd Infantry Division, ROK-US Combined Division, to show a united front and reaffirm the Army’s ironclad commitment to the ROK-US Alliance while highlighting the robust combined defense posture and ‘fight tonight’ capabilities available to protect the Republic of Korea against any threats, while implementing and maintaining prudent preventive measures to protect the force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 20:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894537
    VIRIN: 230822-A-BE343-1001
    Filename: DOD_109841232
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: KR
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bliss Soldiers participate in Deployment Readiness Exercise to Korea, by MSG Thomas Duval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Secondtonone #FightTonight #WarriorFortitude #KatchiKapshida #ROKUSAlliance

