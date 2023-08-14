Fort Bliss Soldiers participate in Deployment Readiness Exercise to Korea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Bliss demonstrated their 'fight tonight' readiness on the heels of a “no notice” Deployment Readiness Exercise (DRE). The DRE enabled forces to rehearse routine processes for reception, staging, and onward integration in order to respond to any emergency in the Korean Peninsula.



Deployment readiness exercises are required by the Department of Defense in order to ensure that the U.S. military remains at a high state of readiness in support of peace and security across the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility.



During the 11-day armored gunnery and systems validation exercise, Texas-based Soldiers integrated within 2nd Infantry Division, ROK-US Combined Division, to show a united front and reaffirm the Army’s ironclad commitment to the ROK-US Alliance while highlighting the robust combined defense posture and ‘fight tonight’ capabilities available to protect the Republic of Korea against any threats, while implementing and maintaining prudent preventive measures to protect the force.