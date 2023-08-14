Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Pacific Sights and Sounds Waimea Falls Oahu Hawaii

    WAIMEA, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Historic Waimea Valley is a sacred place in the Hawaiian culture. Guests are invited to walk through the botanical garden and nature preserve on a short half-mile walk terminating at a beautiful waterfall. Visitors are encouraged to swim in the natural pool created by the fall, and life jackets are provided.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 20:11
    Length: 00:00:29
    Oahu
    Waterfall
    Falls
    Waimea Valley
    AFN Pacific
    Sights and Sounds

