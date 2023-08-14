Operation Combined Victory: Validating Advisors to Win Tomorrow

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Security Force Assistance Command is executing a validation exercise for three of our forward-deploying SFABs; 3rd, 4th and portions of 54th SFAB, which is a unit within the Indiana National Guard; for the inaugural Operation Combined Victory (OCV).



This first-time exercise is taking place at the Indiana National Guard's Camp Atterbury and one of the nation's premier training facilities, Muscatatuck Training Center.



OCV provides a rich scenario that stresses decision-making in a politically ambiguous, rapidly evolving operational and information environment testing Soldiers' ability to advise, support, liaise and assess a replicated partner force in conflict. The exercise utilizes one of the best urban training environments available to US forces and enables contested cross-domain training that replicates threats associated with current theaters of operation.



For more information on America's Army Advisors and to volunteer, go to www.army.mil/sfab