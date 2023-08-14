Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Combined Victory: Validating Advisors to Win Tomorrow

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Video by Spc. Molly Morrow 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    Security Force Assistance Command is executing a validation exercise for three of our forward-deploying SFABs; 3rd, 4th and portions of 54th SFAB, which is a unit within the Indiana National Guard; for the inaugural Operation Combined Victory (OCV).

    This first-time exercise is taking place at the Indiana National Guard's Camp Atterbury and one of the nation's premier training facilities, Muscatatuck Training Center.

    OCV provides a rich scenario that stresses decision-making in a politically ambiguous, rapidly evolving operational and information environment testing Soldiers' ability to advise, support, liaise and assess a replicated partner force in conflict. The exercise utilizes one of the best urban training environments available to US forces and enables contested cross-domain training that replicates threats associated with current theaters of operation.

    For more information on America's Army Advisors and to volunteer, go to www.army.mil/sfab

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 20:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894531
    VIRIN: 230821-A-XG542-8570
    Filename: DOD_109841198
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Hometown: EDINBURGH, IN, US
    Hometown: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US

    USArmy
    SFAB
    Army2030
    OCV

