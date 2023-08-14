Operation Combined Victory: Validating Advisors to Win Tomorrow

Security Force Assistance Command is executing a validation exercise for three of our forward-deploying SFABs; 3rd, 4th and portions of 54th SFAB, which is a unit within the Indiana National Guard; for the inaugural Operation Combined Victory (OCV).
This first-time exercise is taking place at the Indiana National Guard's Camp Atterbury and one of the nation's premier training facilities, Muscatatuck Training Center.
OCV provides a rich scenario that stresses decision-making in a politically ambiguous, rapidly evolving operational and information environment testing Soldiers' ability to advise, support, liaise and assess a replicated partner force in conflict. The exercise utilizes one of the best urban training environments available to US forces and enables contested cross-domain training that replicates threats associated with current theaters of operation.
For more information on America's Army Advisors and to volunteer, go to www.army.mil/sfab
08.21.2023
08.21.2023
|Video Productions
|894531
|230821-A-XG542-8570
|DOD_109841198
|00:02:26
CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|EDINBURGH, IN, US
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|0
|0
