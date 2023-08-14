Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indiana Guardsmen compete in the Adjutant General's Match 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDINBURGH, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Video by Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    Indiana National Guard members come together to compete in the Adjutant General's (TAG) Match at Camp Atterbury, Edinburgh, Ind., Aug. 18-20, 2023. TAG Match is held to promote marksmanship and competition between members of the Indiana National Guard. The competitors compete for the chance to be recognized as part of the Governor's Twenty, the top shooters in the state. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Hector Tinoco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 16:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894509
    VIRIN: 230819-Z-EA609-1001
    Filename: DOD_109840755
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: EDINBURGH, IN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana Guardsmen compete in the Adjutant General's Match 2023, by SGT Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interviews
    Indiana National Guard
    competition
    marksmanship
    TAG Match

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT