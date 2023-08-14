Indiana National Guard members come together to compete in the Adjutant General's (TAG) Match at Camp Atterbury, Edinburgh, Ind., Aug. 18-20, 2023. TAG Match is held to promote marksmanship and competition between members of the Indiana National Guard. The competitors compete for the chance to be recognized as part of the Governor's Twenty, the top shooters in the state. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Hector Tinoco)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 16:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894509
|VIRIN:
|230819-Z-EA609-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109840755
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, IN, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Indiana Guardsmen compete in the Adjutant General's Match 2023, by SGT Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT