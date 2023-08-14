Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Combined Victory: Advisor teams in Army 2030

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Video by Spc. Molly Morrow and Pfc. Theron smith

    Security Force Assistance Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade and multiple state National Guard Advisors, assigned to 54th SFAB, participated in a Fly to Advise exercise for the Security Force Assistance Command’s validation exercise, Operation Combined Victory, on Camp Atterbury and Fort Knox, Kentucky, August 19, 2023. This exercise tested Advisors’ ability to operate within a contested operational and information environment in alignment with modernization strategy, Army 2030. OCV certified two Force Packages, composed of Soldiers and leadership who completed individual and collective certifications that prepared them to advise, support, liaise and assess Ally and partner nations across the globe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Theron Smith)

