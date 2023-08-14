Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MHS Genesis Secure Messaging "How-to" Guide for Evans Army Community Hospital

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Gino Mattorano 

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    Video slideshow details how to use MHS Genesis Secure Messaging at Evans Army Community Hospital to send a message to your primary or specialty care provider.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 15:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 894505
    VIRIN: 230816-D-UV830-4928
    Filename: DOD_109840617
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS Genesis Secure Messaging "How-to" Guide for Evans Army Community Hospital, by Gino Mattorano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT