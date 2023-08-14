Video slideshow details how to use MHS Genesis Secure Messaging at Evans Army Community Hospital to send a message to your primary or specialty care provider.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 15:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|894505
|VIRIN:
|230816-D-UV830-4928
|Filename:
|DOD_109840617
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MHS Genesis Secure Messaging "How-to" Guide for Evans Army Community Hospital, by Gino Mattorano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
