CENTCOM, IDF leaders visit Fort Liberty

U.S, Israeli Defense Forces Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, Deputy Chief of Staff of the General Staff and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot, Deputy Commander, U.S. Central Command visits Fort Liberty N.C. to discuss the partnership between the U.S. and Israel and to deepen the strategic relationship on Aug. 8, 2023. In the ever-evolving Middle East landscape, the IDF stands as a cornerstone partner for CENTCOM. Together, we address the challenges of the region, ensuring rapid and effective responses that safeguard our shared interests. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)