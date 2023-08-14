Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTCOM, IDF leaders visit Fort Liberty

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S, Israeli Defense Forces Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, Deputy Chief of Staff of the General Staff and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot, Deputy Commander, U.S. Central Command visits Fort Liberty N.C. to discuss the partnership between the U.S. and Israel and to deepen the strategic relationship on Aug. 8, 2023. In the ever-evolving Middle East landscape, the IDF stands as a cornerstone partner for CENTCOM. Together, we address the challenges of the region, ensuring rapid and effective responses that safeguard our shared interests. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 15:07
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US 

    82nd Airborne Division
    CENTCOM
    Israeli Defense Force
    IDF
    XVIII Airborne Corp

