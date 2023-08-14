U.S. Army Col. John Avera, commander of the 122d Tactical Support Detachment and exercise Agile Spirit 23 co-director, explains the importance of interoperability amongst NATO allied and partner forces during an opening ceremony August 21, 2023 at Krtsanisi Training Area, Georgia. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and
interoperability among NATO Allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness, scale, and capabilities by exercising rapid mobility and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 13:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|894491
|VIRIN:
|230821-Z-QP400-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109840168
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|KRTSANISI TRAINING AREA, GE
This work, The Beginning, by SGT Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
