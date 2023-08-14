Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am NDW Profile - National Dog Day

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Welcome back to our “I am NDW” video profile series! This monthly series showcases diverse members of our command and gives you an in-depth look into their roles, responsibilities, personal and professional journey, and what drives them daily.

    For this episode, we talked to dog handlers assigned to NDW and what their job and responsibilities as a handler mean to them. Happy national Dog Day from the NDW Kennel Team!

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 12:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894488
    VIRIN: 230821-N-VP266-1002
    Filename: DOD_109840121
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: DC, US

    This work, I Am NDW Profile - National Dog Day, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dog Handler
    K9
    National Dog Day

