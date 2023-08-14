Lejeune High School Orientation with School Resource Officer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894482" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Officer James Bowker, a School Resource Officer (SRO) with the Provost Marshal's Office (PMO) on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, walks around with families and students during an orientation at Lejeune High School on MCB Camp Lejeune, August 18, 2023. SRO's enforce federal law within schools and act as a liaison between students, families, school faculty and PMO. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)