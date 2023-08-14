Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lejeune High School Orientation with School Resource Officer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Officer James Bowker, a School Resource Officer (SRO) with the Provost Marshal's Office (PMO) on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, walks around with families and students during an orientation at Lejeune High School on MCB Camp Lejeune, August 18, 2023. SRO's enforce federal law within schools and act as a liaison between students, families, school faculty and PMO. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 15:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894482
    VIRIN: 230818-M-JE868-1001
    Filename: DOD_109839952
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lejeune High School Orientation with School Resource Officer, by Cpl Zeta Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Families
    PMO
    Camp Lejeune
    Lejeune High School
    School Resource Officer (SRO)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT