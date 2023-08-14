Officer James Bowker, a School Resource Officer (SRO) with the Provost Marshal's Office (PMO) on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, walks around with families and students during an orientation at Lejeune High School on MCB Camp Lejeune, August 18, 2023. SRO's enforce federal law within schools and act as a liaison between students, families, school faculty and PMO. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 15:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894482
|VIRIN:
|230818-M-JE868-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109839952
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Lejeune High School Orientation with School Resource Officer, by Cpl Zeta Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT