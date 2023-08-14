Army National Guard Transportation Company assumes Europe mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1133rd Transportation Company and 2113th Transportation Company, part of the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion’s Task Force Pyramid, host a transfer of authority ceremony at Forward Operating Station Sweitoszow, Poland, Aug. 20, 2023. Both U.S. Army National Guard companies are among a multi-compositional array of units within 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. Capt. Seth Van Steenwyk and Sgt. 1st Class Jonathon McDonough, command team of the 1133rd Transportation Company, cased their unit’s guidon and 1st Lt. Hope Smith and 1st Sgt. James Matheney, 2113th Transportation Company command team, uncased theirs, symbolically demonstrating the formal transfer of responsibility for the logistics mission from one to another.