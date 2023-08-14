B-roll package taken as part of a Bomber Task Force mission at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, Aug 17, 2023. BTF missions showcase the Air Force’s ability to continue to execute flying missions, sustain readiness and support our allies through the concept of Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robert Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 11:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894476
|VIRIN:
|230817-F-QW452-4683
|Filename:
|DOD_109839794
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|KEFLAVIK AB, IS
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Iceland BTF B-2 Spirit stealth bomber takeoff, by A1C Robert Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
