    Iceland BTF B-2 Spirit stealth bomber takeoff

    KEFLAVIK AB, ICELAND

    08.18.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Robert Hicks 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll package taken as part of a Bomber Task Force mission at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, Aug 17, 2023. BTF missions showcase the Air Force’s ability to continue to execute flying missions, sustain readiness and support our allies through the concept of Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robert Hicks)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 11:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894476
    VIRIN: 230817-F-QW452-4683
    Filename: DOD_109839794
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: KEFLAVIK AB, IS

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iceland BTF B-2 Spirit stealth bomber takeoff, by A1C Robert Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Iceland
    B-2 Spirit
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Keflavik AB
    393rd EBS

