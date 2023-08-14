Keris Aman 23 | Integrating Gender Protection Planning into Peacekeeping - No Title

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Australian Army LtCol Darleen Young empowers and educates participants through Gender Protection Planning (GPP) training to recognize the critical role of women's full, equal, and meaningful involvement in peacekeeping operations. GPP training enhances mission effectiveness and fosters inclusive peacebuilding efforts during Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on August 17, 2023. Keris Aman 23 enables instructors from multiple countries to integrate and provide cross education, further strengthening interoperability between Allies and partners. (Video by A1C Caroline Strickland and Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel)