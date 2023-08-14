Keris Aman 23 | Integrating Gender Protection Planning into Peacekeeping - No Title

Australian Army LtCol Darleen Young empowers and educates participants through Gender Protection Planning (GPP) training to recognize the critical role of women's full, equal, and meaningful involvement in peacekeeping operations. GPP training enhances mission effectiveness and fosters inclusive peacebuilding efforts during Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on August 17, 2023. Keris Aman 23 enables instructors from multiple countries to integrate and provide cross education, further strengthening interoperability between Allies and partners. (Video by A1C Caroline Strickland and Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel)
