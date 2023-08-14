Philadelphia District Inspects High Span Bridge, Trains Others

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Philadelphia District is a USACE Center of Expertise for Bridge Inspection and Evaluation. They recently completed an inspection of the District's Chesapeake City Bridge, where they also trained an engineer from the Los Angeles District on proper inspection techniques.