    Philadelphia District Inspects High Span Bridge, Trains Others

    MD, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    The Philadelphia District is a USACE Center of Expertise for Bridge Inspection and Evaluation. They recently completed an inspection of the District's Chesapeake City Bridge, where they also trained an engineer from the Los Angeles District on proper inspection techniques.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 09:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894474
    VIRIN: 230818-A-OI229-5828
    Filename: DOD_109839770
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: MD, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Safety
    Bridge
    USACE
    Los Angeles District
    Philadelphia District
    Civil Works

