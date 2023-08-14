Philadelphia District Inspects High Span Bridge, Trains Others

The Philadelphia District is a USACE Center of Expertise for Bridge Inspection and Evaluation. They recently completed an inspection of the District's Chesapeake City Bridge, where they also trained an engineer from the Los Angeles District on proper inspection techniques.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 09:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894474
|VIRIN:
|230818-A-OI229-5828
|Filename:
|DOD_109839770
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
