75th birthday of the 51st Fighter Wing

The 51st Fighter Wing observes its 75th anniversary at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 18, 2023. On Aug. 18, 1948, the 51 FW was established in Naha, Okinawa and has since relocated six times to meet the needs of the Pacific Theater until it was permanently relocated to Osan Air Base in 1971. The safety of 51 million people depends on the partnership established between Republic of Korea and U.S. forces while upholding the priorities of readiness, teamwork and camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)