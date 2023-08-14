Keris Aman 23 | The Impact of Proper EOD Procedures

Canadian Armed Forces SGT David Scott and team instructs a class of MAF EOD technicians on the construction and proper detonation of IEDs and unexploded ordinance in a field training exercise during Keris Aman 23. Keris Aman is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (Video by Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel and A1C Caroline Strickland)
08.20.2023
08.21.2023
|Package
|894458
|230820-N-XP917-1001
|DOD_109838859
|00:00:59
MY
|1
|1
