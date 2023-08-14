Soldiers from the Armed Forces of Uruguay applied the UN Rules of Engagement and procedures during a checkpoint field training exercise during Keris Aman23. Keris Aman is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (Video by Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel and A1C Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 08:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894456
|VIRIN:
|082023-N-XP917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109838849
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|MY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Keris Aman 23 | Applying UN Check Point Standards Field Training, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT