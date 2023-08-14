Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keris Aman 23 | Applying UN Check Point Standards Field Training

    MALAYSIA

    08.20.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Exercise Keris Aman

    Soldiers from the Armed Forces of Uruguay applied the UN Rules of Engagement and procedures during a checkpoint field training exercise during Keris Aman23. Keris Aman is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (Video by Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel and A1C Caroline Strickland)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 08:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894456
    VIRIN: 082023-N-XP917-1001
    Filename: DOD_109838849
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: MY

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Keris Aman 23 | Applying UN Check Point Standards Field Training, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KerisAman23 Malaysia peacekeeping UnitedNations Uruguay

