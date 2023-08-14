Members of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters, fly into Hurricane Hilary in the Pacific. Hurricane Hilary is the first storm in over 80 years to impact Southern California directly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2023 19:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894455
|VIRIN:
|230820-F-WF462-2055
|Filename:
|DOD_109838824
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Hilary, by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT