B-Roll of flight into Hurricane Hilary in the Pacific, flown by members of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters. Hurricane Hilary is the first storm in over 80 years to impact Southern California directly. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessica L. Kendziorek) (Video is sped up 300%)
|08.19.2023
|08.20.2023 19:04
|B-Roll
|894454
|230819-F-WF462-3001
|DOD_109838823
|00:02:08
|Location:
|CA, US
|0
|0
