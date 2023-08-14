Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Hilary

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Video by Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of flight into Hurricane Hilary in the Pacific, flown by members of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters. Hurricane Hilary is the first storm in over 80 years to impact Southern California directly. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessica L. Kendziorek) (Video is sped up 300%)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 19:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894454
    VIRIN: 230819-F-WF462-3001
    Filename: DOD_109838823
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: CA, US

    This work, Hurricane Hilary, by Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane Hunters
    53rd WRS
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd Wing
    WeatherReady
    Hurricane Hilary

