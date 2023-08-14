video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of flight into Hurricane Hilary in the Pacific, flown by members of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters. Hurricane Hilary is the first storm in over 80 years to impact Southern California directly. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessica L. Kendziorek) (Video is sped up 300%)