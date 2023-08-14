Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Video by Christopher Hanson and Staff Sgt. Bob Yarbrough

    88th Readiness Division

    The 88th Readiness Division partnered with Fort McCoy Garrison, the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy, and the Army Reserve Medical Command to help soldiers complete their periodic health assessments, vision, and hearing screenings during their Combined Situational Training Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis. from 16 to 25 Aug. 2023.
    Maj. Seth Johnson, Mobilization officer with the 88th RD and lead exercise planner for CSTX 23, talks about medical readiness being key to unit deployments and mobilization.
    Lt. Col. Jason Barber, Physicians Assistant with AR-MEDCOM discusses how this event is beneficial to medical personnel as well.
    Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, Command Sgt. Maj. of the 88th RD, relates how he is utilizing the event to complete some of his own medical readiness tasks, and encourages other soldiers to do the same.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 11:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894449
    VIRIN: 230820-A-YK713-1001
    Filename: DOD_109838592
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enabling Readiness, Today and Always, by Christopher Hanson and SSG Bob Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    US Army Reserve
    AR-MEDCOM
    88th RD
    CSTX 23
    Operation Enabling Readiness

