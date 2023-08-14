Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mayor Gregory Appreciation Fiesta

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Video by Christopher Parr 

    932nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 932nd Airlift Wing were treated to a Mexican fiesta luncheon by Mayor Patty Gregory and the City of Belleville in appreciation for their dedicated service, Aug 6, 2023, Scott Air Force Base, Ill. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Parr)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 11:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894448
    VIRIN: 230806-F-IB640-4474
    Filename: DOD_109838574
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 

    This work, Mayor Gregory Appreciation Fiesta, by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Appreciation
    Fiesta
    Belleville
    Mayor Gregory

