Members of the 932nd Airlift Wing were treated to a Mexican fiesta luncheon by Mayor Patty Gregory and the City of Belleville in appreciation for their dedicated service, Aug 6, 2023, Scott Air Force Base, Ill. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Parr)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2023 11:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894448
|VIRIN:
|230806-F-IB640-4474
|Filename:
|DOD_109838574
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mayor Gregory Appreciation Fiesta, by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT