Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tri-Wing Readiness Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kyle Brooks 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen participate in a Tri-Wing Readiness Exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania August 4, 2023. The exercise consisted of Airmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing, 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing, and Pennsylvania Army National Guardsmen. The training gave service members an opportunity to test collaboration in field conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brooks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 09:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894446
    VIRIN: 210805-Z-TC737-1001
    Filename: DOD_109838564
    Length: 00:09:04
    Location: PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tri-Wing Readiness Exercise, by SSgt Kyle Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Pennsylvania
    Air National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    PAANG
    171st

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT