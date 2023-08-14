Staff Sgt. Alex Telck, a gunsmith with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Custom Firearms Shop, explains how to change out an M17 pistol grip.
Telck is a Walden, Colorado native who has been with the USAMU since 2019.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2023 16:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894433
|VIRIN:
|230819-M-ZG886-5777
|Filename:
|DOD_109838178
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAMU Training Tip - Changing a Pistol Grip, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
