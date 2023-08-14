Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMU Training Tip - Changing a Pistol Grip

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Staff Sgt. Alex Telck, a gunsmith with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit's Custom Firearms Shop, explains how to change out an M17 pistol grip.

    Telck is a Walden, Colorado native who has been with the USAMU since 2019.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 16:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894433
    VIRIN: 230819-M-ZG886-5777
    Filename: DOD_109838178
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US 

    M17
    USAMU
    gunsmith
    Training Tuesday
    pistol grip

