Marine Minute: Typhoon Egay Relief Efforts (AFN Version)

U.S. Marines partnered with Filipino allies to provide relief efforts in wake of Typhoon Egay. During the three days of relief efforts, approximately 64,000 pounds of supplies provided by the Government of the Philippines were distributed to affected communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexis French)