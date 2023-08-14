Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Typhoon Egay Relief Efforts (AFN Version)

    PHILIPPINES

    08.18.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexis French and Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines partnered with Filipino allies to provide relief efforts in wake of Typhoon Egay. During the three days of relief efforts, approximately 64,000 pounds of supplies provided by the Government of the Philippines were distributed to affected communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexis French)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 20:57
    Location: PH

    Relief Efforts
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    Typhoon Egay

