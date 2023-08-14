U.S. Marines partnered with Filipino allies to provide relief efforts in wake of Typhoon Egay. During the three days of relief efforts, approximately 64,000 pounds of supplies provided by the Government of the Philippines were distributed to affected communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexis French)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2023 21:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|894431
|VIRIN:
|230818-M-FJ221-5128
|Filename:
|DOD_109838172
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Minute: Typhoon Egay Relief Efforts, by LCpl Alexis French and LCpl Dylon Grasso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
