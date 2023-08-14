Aircraft maintainers and repairers of Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, conduct aviation field maintenance and complete UH-60 Black Hawk 48-month inspection at Lielvarde Air Base, Latvia. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2023 12:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894425
|VIRIN:
|230819-A-AS463-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109838071
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CAMP LIELVARDE, LV
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Task Force Ivy field aviation maintenance keeps helicopters flying in Baltics, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
