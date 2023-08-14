SUVA, Fiji (Aug. 17, 2023) - Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Ōsumi-class tank landing ship JS Shimokita (LST 4002) arrives in Suva, Fiji, supporting Pacific Partnership 2023, Aug. 17. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deirdre Marsac)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2023 21:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894422
|VIRIN:
|230817-N-DK867-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109837904
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SUVA, FJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JS Shimokita Arrives in Suva, Fiji, supporting Pacific Partnership 2023, by PO2 Deirdre Marsac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
