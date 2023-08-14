Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JS Shimokita Arrives in Suva, Fiji, supporting Pacific Partnership 2023

    SUVA, FIJI

    08.17.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deirdre Marsac 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SUVA, Fiji (Aug. 17, 2023) - Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Ōsumi-class tank landing ship JS Shimokita (LST 4002) arrives in Suva, Fiji, supporting Pacific Partnership 2023, Aug. 17. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deirdre Marsac)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 21:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894422
    VIRIN: 230817-N-DK867-3001
    Filename: DOD_109837904
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SUVA, FJ 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JS Shimokita Arrives in Suva, Fiji, supporting Pacific Partnership 2023, by PO2 Deirdre Marsac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fiji
    JS Shimokita
    Navy Partnerships
    PP23
    Pacific Partnership 2023

