    CW4 Luis Santiago - Commander - 78th Army Band Discusses Band Train 23 (Part1)

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    CW4 Luis Santiago, Commander of the 78th Army Reserve Band, his unit's role in hosting Band Train 23, an annual joint-training event which involves leadership from each of the 13 Army Reserve Bands.

    This is Part 1 of 2 of a Multi Cam Interview with CW4 Santiago. To convert to Multicam, cut this clip at the 00:04:014:14.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 00:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 894418
    VIRIN: 230813-A-EL344-1008
    Filename: DOD_109837802
    Length: 00:08:26
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Band Train 2023

