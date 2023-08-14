Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2023 Vietnam Wrap-Up Video

    PHU YEN, VIETNAM

    08.19.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kegan Kay 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PHU YEN, Vietnam (Aug. 18, 2023) – A wrap-up video to mark Pacific Partnership 2023 time in Vietnam after completing 119 events over the past 10 days. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Footage was provided by multiple personnel, produced in Premiere Pro and music licensed through Universal Production Music. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 07:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894412
    VIRIN: 230819-N-NO900-1001
    Filename: DOD_109837768
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: PHU YEN, VN 

