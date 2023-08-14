Pacific Partnership 2023 Vietnam Wrap-Up Video

PHU YEN, Vietnam (Aug. 18, 2023) – A wrap-up video to mark Pacific Partnership 2023 time in Vietnam after completing 119 events over the past 10 days. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Footage was provided by multiple personnel, produced in Premiere Pro and music licensed through Universal Production Music. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2023 07:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894412
|VIRIN:
|230819-N-NO900-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109837768
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|PHU YEN, VN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
