Electronic Warfare Specialists with Delta Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct training with the New Electronic Warfare Trainer during Operation Lethal Eagle 3 on Fort Campbell Ky, Aug 17, 2023. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jayden Woods)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2023 13:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894409
|VIRIN:
|230817-A-MF602-7540
|Filename:
|DOD_109837524
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Delta Company, 39th BEB Employs New Training Device, by SPC Jayden Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
