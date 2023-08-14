Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delta Company, 39th BEB Employs New Training Device

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Spc. Jayden Woods 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Electronic Warfare Specialists with Delta Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct training with the New Electronic Warfare Trainer during Operation Lethal Eagle 3 on Fort Campbell Ky, Aug 17, 2023. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jayden Woods)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 13:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894409
    VIRIN: 230817-A-MF602-7540
    Filename: DOD_109837524
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company, 39th BEB Employs New Training Device, by SPC Jayden Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st
    OLE
    Air Assault
    Lethal Eagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT