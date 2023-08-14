The U.S. Coast Guard responds to an injured man offshore Dry Tortugas, Florida, Aug. 18, 2023. The man aboard was rescued by an aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater and safely brought to shore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 19:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894405
|VIRIN:
|230818-G-ZZ999-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109837504
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|DRY TORTUGAS, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues man near Dry Tortugas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
