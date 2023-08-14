Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues man near Dry Tortugas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DRY TORTUGAS, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The U.S. Coast Guard responds to an injured man offshore Dry Tortugas, Florida, Aug. 18, 2023. The man aboard was rescued by an aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater and safely brought to shore. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 19:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894405
    VIRIN: 230818-G-ZZ999-1001
    Filename: DOD_109837504
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: DRY TORTUGAS, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues man near Dry Tortugas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    hoist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT