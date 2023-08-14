3d LCT conducts infantry training during Pololu Strike

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a patrol exercise while carrying simulated casualties during Pololu Strike at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2023. Pololu Strike is a 3d MLR exercise consisting of staff education, planning, and battalion-led field training. The training focuses on the education and development of 3d MLR and battalion staffs, deliberate planning repetitions, and execution of training and readiness standards in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 19:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894404
|VIRIN:
|230818-M-VW647-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109837497
|Length:
|00:06:52
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
