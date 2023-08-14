Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Rescue 23-2 Weather Forecasters

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    Quick Clip showcasing Airmen, 355th Operation Support Squadron weather forecasters, and their contributions to Red Flag-Rescue 23-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Aug. 18, 2023. They utilized a number of tools like radar and bifrost, to directly impact and aid in mission planning and execution, ensuring mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 18:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894402
    VIRIN: 230818-F-AR459-1001
    Filename: DOD_109837417
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    Weather
    AF
    DMAFB
    WX
    Red Flag-Rescue 23-2

