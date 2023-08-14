Red Flag-Rescue 23-2 Weather Forecasters

Quick Clip showcasing Airmen, 355th Operation Support Squadron weather forecasters, and their contributions to Red Flag-Rescue 23-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Aug. 18, 2023. They utilized a number of tools like radar and bifrost, to directly impact and aid in mission planning and execution, ensuring mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 18:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894402
|VIRIN:
|230818-F-AR459-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109837417
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
