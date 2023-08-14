Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d LCT conducts convoy operations

    MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct convoy patrols during Pololu Strike at Marine Corps Training Bellows, Hawaii, August 15-17, 2023. Pololu Strike is a 3d MLR exercise consisting of staff education, planning, and battalion-led field training. The training focuses on the education and development of 3d MLR and battalion staffs, deliberate planning repetitions, and execution of training and readiness standards in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 18:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894398
    VIRIN: 230817-M-ET529-2001
    Filename: DOD_109837366
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LCT conducts convoy operations, by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Convoy
    Warfighting
    FD2030
    3d MLR
    3d LCT

