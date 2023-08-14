U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct convoy patrols during Pololu Strike at Marine Corps Training Bellows, Hawaii, August 15-17, 2023. Pololu Strike is a 3d MLR exercise consisting of staff education, planning, and battalion-led field training. The training focuses on the education and development of 3d MLR and battalion staffs, deliberate planning repetitions, and execution of training and readiness standards in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Israel Chincio)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 18:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894398
|VIRIN:
|230817-M-ET529-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109837366
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d LCT conducts convoy operations, by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
