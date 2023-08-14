B-Roll from RFR 23-2 about a Mass Casualty exercise. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 17:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894397
|VIRIN:
|230810-F-BS488-4561
|Filename:
|DOD_109837365
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MASS CAL B-Roll, by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT