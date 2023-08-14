Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Combat Employment in Iceland

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    08.18.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Robert Hicks 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Video made to showcase the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadrons Agile Combat Employment (ACE) at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, 2023. ACE provides Airmen with the tools necessary to accomplish their mission in austere environments with limited resources, ensuring the B-2 Spirit's mission of strategic deterrence, anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robert Hicks)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 17:20
    Category: Interviews
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS 

    B-2
    Iceland
    ACE
    509th Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF23

