Agile Combat Employment in Iceland

Video made to showcase the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadrons Agile Combat Employment (ACE) at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, 2023. ACE provides Airmen with the tools necessary to accomplish their mission in austere environments with limited resources, ensuring the B-2 Spirit's mission of strategic deterrence, anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robert Hicks)