    MSG David Boyles 88th Readiness Division MCSG on Band Train 23

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    MSG David Boyles is the Chief Operations NCO for the 88th Readiness Division Mission Command Support Group. He is also a career member of Army Bands and discusses the important training being conducted during Band Train 23, a combined training event with participants from each of the Army Reserve's 13 Bands. He also discusses what makes the Reserve Band's Unique compared to the bands in the other components.

