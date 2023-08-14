MSG David Boyles 88th Readiness Division MCSG on Band Train 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894391" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

MSG David Boyles is the Chief Operations NCO for the 88th Readiness Division Mission Command Support Group. He is also a career member of Army Bands and discusses the important training being conducted during Band Train 23, a combined training event with participants from each of the Army Reserve's 13 Bands. He also discusses what makes the Reserve Band's Unique compared to the bands in the other components.



Multi Camera Interview