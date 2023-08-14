Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1SG Brian Eckhoff, 78th Army Reserve Band Discusses Band Train

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Video by Spc. Antonio Rodriguez 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    1SG Brian Eckhoff, 1SG of the 78th Army Reserve Band discusses his units role in hosting Band Train 23 while simultaneously conducting his units annual training mission at Fort Knox, KY. Band Train is an annual joint training event that brings together leadership from each of the Army Reserve's 13 bands for collective training.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 00:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 894390
    VIRIN: 230813-A-EL344-1006
    Filename: DOD_109837277
    Length: 00:13:13
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Band Train 2023

