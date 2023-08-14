1SG Brian Eckhoff, 1SG of the 78th Army Reserve Band discusses his units role in hosting Band Train 23 while simultaneously conducting his units annual training mission at Fort Knox, KY. Band Train is an annual joint training event that brings together leadership from each of the Army Reserve's 13 bands for collective training.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2023 00:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|894390
|VIRIN:
|230813-A-EL344-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_109837277
|Length:
|00:13:13
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
This work, 1SG Brian Eckhoff, 78th Army Reserve Band Discusses Band Train, by SPC Antonio Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
