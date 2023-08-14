Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM Terrina Anderson Army School of Music Discusses Band Train

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    CSM Terrina Anderson, CSM of the Army School of Music discusses her experience of Band Train 23, the 2nd Annual Joint Training event that brings together all 13 Bands in the Army Reserve to conduct collective training. She also talks about the unique mission of the Army Bands and the value of reserve bands specifically. This year Band Train was hosted by the 78th Army Reserve Band.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 00:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 894389
    VIRIN: 230813-A-EL344-1005
    Filename: DOD_109837275
    Length: 00:11:41
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    This work, CSM Terrina Anderson Army School of Music Discusses Band Train, by SSG Christopher Tobey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Band Train 2023

