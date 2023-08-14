CSM Terrina Anderson Army School of Music Discusses Band Train

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894389" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CSM Terrina Anderson, CSM of the Army School of Music discusses her experience of Band Train 23, the 2nd Annual Joint Training event that brings together all 13 Bands in the Army Reserve to conduct collective training. She also talks about the unique mission of the Army Bands and the value of reserve bands specifically. This year Band Train was hosted by the 78th Army Reserve Band.