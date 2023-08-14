CSM Terrina Anderson, CSM of the Army School of Music discusses her experience of Band Train 23, the 2nd Annual Joint Training event that brings together all 13 Bands in the Army Reserve to conduct collective training. She also talks about the unique mission of the Army Bands and the value of reserve bands specifically. This year Band Train was hosted by the 78th Army Reserve Band.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2023 00:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|894389
|VIRIN:
|230813-A-EL344-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109837275
|Length:
|00:11:41
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CSM Terrina Anderson Army School of Music Discusses Band Train, by SSG Christopher Tobey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
