    SFC Sheri Lyn Muneno 78th Army Band

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Video by Spc. Antonio Rodriguez 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    SFC Sheri Lyn (Shey) Muneno discusses her experience as a musician in the Army Reserve. She talks about the uniqueness of their training, their mission and the ways that the 78th band has helped her grow as a soldier and a musician.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 00:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 894388
    VIRIN: 230813-A-EL344-1004
    Filename: DOD_109837274
    Length: 00:10:58
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFC Sheri Lyn Muneno 78th Army Band, by SPC Antonio Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Band Train 2023

