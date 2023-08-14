Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island Ecosystem Restoration Project

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, employees visit Barren Island, located in Dorchester County, Maryland, during a media engagement, Aug. 17, 2023. Barren Island is part of the Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island Ecosystem Restoration Project, which includes restoration of 2,072 acres of lost remote island habitat on James Island and 72 acres of remote island habitat on Barren Island. The project is focused on restoring/expanding island habitat to provide hundreds of acres of wetland and terrestrial habitat for fish, shellfish, reptiles, amphibians, birds, and mammals through the beneficial use of dredged material. (U.S. Army video by David J. Adams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894375
    VIRIN: 230817-A-SE916-1001
    Filename: DOD_109837055
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island Ecosystem Restoration Project, by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Baltimore District
    USACE-B

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT