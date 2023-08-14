U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, employees visit Barren Island, located in Dorchester County, Maryland, during a media engagement, Aug. 17, 2023. Barren Island is part of the Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island Ecosystem Restoration Project, which includes restoration of 2,072 acres of lost remote island habitat on James Island and 72 acres of remote island habitat on Barren Island. The project is focused on restoring/expanding island habitat to provide hundreds of acres of wetland and terrestrial habitat for fish, shellfish, reptiles, amphibians, birds, and mammals through the beneficial use of dredged material. (U.S. Army video by David J. Adams)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 15:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894375
|VIRIN:
|230817-A-SE916-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109837055
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island Ecosystem Restoration Project, by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT