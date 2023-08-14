We meet 2Lt. Dearest Welwolie, she's a 13A Field Artillery Officer. Wolwolie is in the field training and shooting the M777 during her Basic Officer Leader Course under the 428th Field Artillery Brigade in Fort Sill, OK.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 15:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894371
|VIRIN:
|230803-D-GJ183-4155
|Filename:
|DOD_109836936
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2lt. Dearest Wolwolie, by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Sill
Artillery
M777 155mm howitzer
131A Field Artillery Targeting Technician
LEAVE A COMMENT