    2lt. Dearest Wolwolie

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Video by Bryan Araujo 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    We meet 2Lt. Dearest Welwolie, she's a 13A Field Artillery Officer. Wolwolie is in the field training and shooting the M777 during her Basic Officer Leader Course under the 428th Field Artillery Brigade in Fort Sill, OK.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 15:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894371
    VIRIN: 230803-D-GJ183-4155
    Filename: DOD_109836936
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2lt. Dearest Wolwolie, by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Sill

    Artillery

    M777 155mm howitzer

    131A Field Artillery Targeting Technician

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    King of Battle
    Artillery
    Basic Officer Leader Course
    428th Field Artillery

