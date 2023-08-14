Joint Training Strengthens Emergency Response in Eugene - Video Interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Sgt. Robert McCree of the Oregon National Guard's 102nd Civil Support Team and Sergeant Damian San Miguel of the Eugene Police Department's bomb squad discuss the importance of the annual Joint Hazard Assessment Team (J-HAT) training exercise held at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on August 16, 2023. The two team leaders explain how the multi-agency training fosters collaboration between specialized response units and enhances preparedness for potential hazardous incidents in the community. McCree and San Miguel provide insight into the operations of the J-HAT program and the partnership between the National Guard and local law enforcement agencies to keep Eugene safe during major events. Key topics include simulated WMD response scenarios, relationship building between agencies, and preparing for securing large events at risk of WMD attack.