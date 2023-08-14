Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Training Strengthens Emergency Response in Eugene - Video Interviews

    EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    1st Sgt. Robert McCree of the Oregon National Guard's 102nd Civil Support Team and Sergeant Damian San Miguel of the Eugene Police Department's bomb squad discuss the importance of the annual Joint Hazard Assessment Team (J-HAT) training exercise held at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on August 16, 2023. The two team leaders explain how the multi-agency training fosters collaboration between specialized response units and enhances preparedness for potential hazardous incidents in the community. McCree and San Miguel provide insight into the operations of the J-HAT program and the partnership between the National Guard and local law enforcement agencies to keep Eugene safe during major events. Key topics include simulated WMD response scenarios, relationship building between agencies, and preparing for securing large events at risk of WMD attack.

    TAGS

    emergency response
    preparedness
    partnerships
    Oregon National Guard
    CBRNE training

