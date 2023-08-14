President Joe Biden holds a trilateral meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 12:33
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|894351
|Filename:
|DOD_109836566
|Length:
|00:08:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, President Biden Holds a Trilateral Meeting with President Yoon and Prime Minister Kishida, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT