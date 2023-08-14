Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Biden Holds a Trilateral Meeting with President Yoon and Prime Minister Kishida

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Joe Biden holds a trilateral meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 12:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 894351
    Filename: DOD_109836566
    Length: 00:08:27
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Holds a Trilateral Meeting with President Yoon and Prime Minister Kishida, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Joe Biden
    President Yoon Suk Yeol
    Prime Minister Kishida Fumio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT