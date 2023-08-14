Members of the 49th Force Support Squadron talk about their role in the 49th Wing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 18, 2023. The 49th FSS plays an integral role in leading Holloman's Airmen to success and continuing efforts to build the next generation of combat air power. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 11:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894345
|VIRIN:
|230810-F-NB682-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109836412
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th FSS part 2, by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT