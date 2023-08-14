Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    49th FSS part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 49th Force Support Squadron talk about their role in the 49th Wing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 18, 2023. The 49th FSS plays an integral role in leading Holloman's Airmen to success and continuing efforts to build the next generation of combat air power. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 11:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894345
    VIRIN: 230810-F-NB682-1001
    Filename: DOD_109836412
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th FSS part 2, by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    manpower
    fitness center
    marketing
    49th FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT