Joint Training Strengthens Emergency Response in Eugene

This video package highlights the Oregon National Guard's vital role in the annual Joint Hazard Assessment Team (J-HAT) emergency response training held in Eugene, Oregon on August 16, 2023.



Includes b-roll footage of National Guard members from the 102nd Civil Support Team (CST) collaborating with local agencies like Eugene Police and Fire to practice protocols for hazardous materials incidents and weapons of mass destruction (WMD) threats. Scenes showcase specialized response capabilities leveraged during the hands-on training scenarios.



102nd CST 1st Sgt. Robert McCree provides interview remarks emphasizing these joint exercises as essential to building relationships between agencies and enhancing community preparedness. He explains the unique skills and assets the National Guard CST and CERFP (CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package) teams provide to support civilian authorities in emergency situations.



Package illustrates the Oregon National Guard's dual mission of serving the state and nation as citizen soldiers training alongside first responders to safeguard local communities like Eugene. Annual J-HAT exercise sustains key partnerships and proficiencies necessary to respond to potential disasters and major events.