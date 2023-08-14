Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Training Strengthens Emergency Response in Eugene

    EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    This video package highlights the Oregon National Guard's vital role in the annual Joint Hazard Assessment Team (J-HAT) emergency response training held in Eugene, Oregon on August 16, 2023.

    Includes b-roll footage of National Guard members from the 102nd Civil Support Team (CST) collaborating with local agencies like Eugene Police and Fire to practice protocols for hazardous materials incidents and weapons of mass destruction (WMD) threats. Scenes showcase specialized response capabilities leveraged during the hands-on training scenarios.

    102nd CST 1st Sgt. Robert McCree provides interview remarks emphasizing these joint exercises as essential to building relationships between agencies and enhancing community preparedness. He explains the unique skills and assets the National Guard CST and CERFP (CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package) teams provide to support civilian authorities in emergency situations.

    Package illustrates the Oregon National Guard's dual mission of serving the state and nation as citizen soldiers training alongside first responders to safeguard local communities like Eugene. Annual J-HAT exercise sustains key partnerships and proficiencies necessary to respond to potential disasters and major events.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 14:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894343
    VIRIN: 230816-Z-ZJ128-1008
    PIN: 230816
    Filename: DOD_109836385
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: EUGENE, OR, US 

    TAGS

    emergency response
    preparedness
    partnerships
    Oregon National Guard
    CBRNE training

