49th FSS part 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894341" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 49th Force Support Squadron talk about their role in the 49th Wing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 18, 2023. The 49th FSS plays an integral role in leading Holloman's Airmen to success and continuing efforts to build the next generation of combat air power. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)