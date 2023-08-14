Joint Training Strengthens Emergency Response in Eugene - B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894340" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Various shots of first responders from the Oregon National Guard's 102nd Civil Support Team, Eugene Police Department, Eugene Fire Department, and other agencies participating in the annual Joint Hazard Assessment Team (J-HAT) training exercise held in Eugene, Oregon on August 16, 2023.



The video shows the multi-agency coordination and specialized response capabilities leveraged during the J-HAT training to enhance preparedness for potential WMD, hazardous materials, and explosives threats in the Eugene community. The training aims to build relationships and strengthen emergency response collaboration between the Oregon National Guard's 102nd CST and various local first responder agencies.