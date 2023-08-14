Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Training Strengthens Emergency Response in Eugene - B-Roll

    EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Various shots of first responders from the Oregon National Guard's 102nd Civil Support Team, Eugene Police Department, Eugene Fire Department, and other agencies participating in the annual Joint Hazard Assessment Team (J-HAT) training exercise held in Eugene, Oregon on August 16, 2023.

    The video shows the multi-agency coordination and specialized response capabilities leveraged during the J-HAT training to enhance preparedness for potential WMD, hazardous materials, and explosives threats in the Eugene community. The training aims to build relationships and strengthen emergency response collaboration between the Oregon National Guard's 102nd CST and various local first responder agencies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 14:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894340
    VIRIN: 230816-Z-ZJ128-1007
    PIN: 230816
    Filename: DOD_109836382
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: EUGENE, OR, US 

    TAGS

    emergency response
    preparedness
    partnerships
    Oregon National Guard
    CBRNE training

