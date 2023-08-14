Various shots of first responders from the Oregon National Guard's 102nd Civil Support Team, Eugene Police Department, Eugene Fire Department, and other agencies participating in the annual Joint Hazard Assessment Team (J-HAT) training exercise held in Eugene, Oregon on August 16, 2023.
The video shows the multi-agency coordination and specialized response capabilities leveraged during the J-HAT training to enhance preparedness for potential WMD, hazardous materials, and explosives threats in the Eugene community. The training aims to build relationships and strengthen emergency response collaboration between the Oregon National Guard's 102nd CST and various local first responder agencies.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 14:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894340
|VIRIN:
|230816-Z-ZJ128-1007
|PIN:
|230816
|Filename:
|DOD_109836382
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|EUGENE, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Training Strengthens Emergency Response in Eugene - B-Roll, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT