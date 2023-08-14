Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combatives training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division conduct Combatives Physical Readiness Training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Aug. 17, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 10:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894327
    VIRIN: 230817-Z-PS821-1021
    Filename: DOD_109836207
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    28th Infantry Division
    Weapons Training
    Combatives
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Readiness
    1-112th Infantry

