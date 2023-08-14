The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives held a post-blast training course for U.S. Air Force Airmen and other NATO allies at Ramstein Air Base, Aug. 7-11, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 07:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894308
|VIRIN:
|230818-F-GK375-8341
|Filename:
|DOD_109835957
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ATF hosts explosive training at Ramstein AB, by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT